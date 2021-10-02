Tirumurti meets UNGA President, reassures India's support to 'Presidency Of Hope'

New York [US], October 2 (ANI): Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti met with the President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Friday (local time).



Taking on Twitter, Shahid said, "It was good to meet with Permanent Representative of #India to the UN H.E. Tirumurti. Reassured of India's support to the #PresidencyOfHope. Look forward to working together during #UNGA76."

The 'presidency of hope' narrative has been campaigned by Abdullah Shahid after he was elected the President of the 76th UNGA session.

India had supported the Maldives for the presidency of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, during the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to the island country in November 2020. (ANI)

