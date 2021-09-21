Tirumurti welcomes Jaishankar in New York ahead of UNGA high level week

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): On his arrival in New York on Monday (local time) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was welcomed by TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations.



"Delighted to welcome External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to New York for #UNGA High Level Week and related engagements, " tweeted TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations.

Jaishankar has arrived in New York for United Nations General Assembly high-level week and to hold bilateral talks with his Norway, Iraq and the UK counterparts.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he will be holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting.

High-level debate week at the UN General Assembly will begin tomorrow. Top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York.

The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders are expected to arrive in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing UNGA on September 25. (ANI)

