Tirupati by-poll being conducted peacefully: Andhra CEO

Amaravati, April 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand on Saturday said the high octane Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll currently underway is happening without any scope for violations.

He said 36.67 per cent polling has been clocked by 1 p.m.

"I received some complaints about Tirupati town which I examined and instructed the returning officer and police officials to immediately take action," said Vijayanand.