Tirupati MLA performs last rites of 21 people who died due to COVID

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): YSR Congress leader and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday performed the final rites of 21 people who had died due to COVID-19.



The 21 dead bodies had been unattended and were in the mortuary of Ruya Hospital in Tirupati. Reddy garlanded the bodies in the traditional manner and sent them to the burial ground by the vehicles of Muslim JAC and the government.

Expressing grief, Reddy said, "The final rites of many could not be performed for various reasons during these testing times of COVID pandemic. It is not a financial problem but the fear of COVID due to which many bodies are not being attended."

The Tirupati MLA lauded the Muslim JAC, a volunteer organization that has performed the final rites of 501 dead bodies since the first wave of COVID.

Reddy said he was not afraid of COVID though he had been attacked by it two times in the past. "As a responsible MLA aged above 60 years, I have to raise voice against misconceptions like age factor for performing duties," he said.

The MLA had participated in the final rites program personally. He had distributed PPE kits to volunteers of Muslim JAC. (ANI)

