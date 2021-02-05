Tirupati to host 29th Southern Zonal Council meet on March 4

Amaravati/New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's temple town Tirupati is set to host the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on March 4.

"Union Home Minister and Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council (Amit Shah) has now fixed the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council on March 4 at Tirupati," Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Inter-state Council Secretariat in the Union Home Ministry. said in a letter to AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Friday.