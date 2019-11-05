Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Commissioner appeals for peace, urges protesting cops to resume duties

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday addressed the police personnel protesting at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO, and urged them to return to their duties.

"Based on High Court's orders, a judicial enquiry is being carried out in the matter. I appeal to all to maintain peace and return to your duties. We all should have faith that the judicial enquiry will be carried out in a fair manner," said Patnaik.Patnaik further urged the protesting police sleuths to behave like a 'disciplined force'."In the last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that. This situation is like an exam for all of us and we need to have patience. We all should keep one thing in mind that we are here to protect the law," said Patnaik."We will get through this situation in the right manner. The government and the public have huge expectations from us so we will maintain discipline and work accordingly in the future," he added.However, despite police chief's assurance the protest by Delhi police personnel is continued outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ). The protestors are demanding 'justice' and swift action against the 'culprits' in connection with the clash with advocates.Meanwhile, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, Delhi Police has submitted a report to MHA on the incident where clash broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on November, 2.On Monday, IPS Association had said that the police personnel all around the country stands with those who were assaulted and humiliated.Lawyers have also been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle that took place in Tis Hazari on Saturday.A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)