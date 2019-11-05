Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Police announces compensation for injured cops, requests protestors to resume duty

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday announced compensation of at least Rs 25,000 to police personnel sustained injuries during a clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari court.

"All the policemen who were injured in Tis Hazari clash will be given a compensation of at least Rs 25,000 by Delhi Police... I request all of you to please return to your duty points," Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, Satish Golcha said while addressing cops at Police Head Quarters (PHQ) where they were protesting over the incident since morning.

Earlier, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) assured that demands of agitating police personnel will be fulfilled and said no action will be taken against them.A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured."Your demands are reasonable and will be fulfilled. FIR under relevant sections has been registered in cases where police personnel were attacked whether in the Tis Hazari court and Saket court. The suspension of police officials was ordered by the High Court. We have to work with the law. No department action will be taken against those who are protesting," he said.One of the protesters read out the list of demands. They demanded that suspension and transfer of police personnel allegedly involved in the incident should be cancelled.Protesters also sought an FIR against lawyers allegedly involved in the incident, while adding that no be taken against them for protesting. They also demanded a Police Welfare Union.Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik addressed the cops and urged them to maintain discipline and return to their duties."A few police personnel got agitated due to some incidents where some police sleuths were assaulted. FIR has been registered in these incidents," said Patnaik.Family members of Delhi Police personnel also staged protest against the clash at India Gate today. (ANI)