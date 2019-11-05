Tis Hazari clash: Kiren Rijiju deletes tweet supporting Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday put out a tweet supporting the Delhi Police, even as cops continued to protest in the national capital against the clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari Court earlier this month. The minister, however, later deleted the post from the microblogging site.

"Being a cop is a thankless job. But they don't do it for thanks. Police officers put their lives on the line every day. They are damned if they do, and damned even if they don't. What gets lost in all the anti-police rhetoric is the family left at home while a policeman serves," he had tweeted.Minutes later, the Rijiju deleted his tweet and wrote, "It's not a question of supporting any group. Just let's not take the law into our hands."The police personnel are holding a protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters. Due to the agitation, the Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic movement is closed in the carriageway from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar.Motorists have been advised to use Delhi Gate and Raj Ghat roads.On Monday, the IPS Association had also said that the police personnel all around the country stands with those who were assaulted and humiliated.Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle that took place in Tis Hazari Court on November 2. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.One Assistant Sub-Inspector has been suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence where a clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at the court, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.On the other hand, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work from Tuesday. (ANI)