Tis Hazari clash: MHA files application in Delhi HC seeking clarification on action

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking clarification of its Sunday's order in the Tiz Hazari clash.

The ministry has moved clarification on the aspect that the order pertains to only the FIRs that have been registered on November 2 when the incident took place and is not applicable to any subsequent event.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Acharya has made an urgent mentioning in the court of Chief Justice of Delhi today.A clash had broken out between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court on November 2, in which several police officials and lawyers were injured.The Delhi High Court had directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with the case.The High Court has also directed Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR.Six FIRs have been registered in the incident.Delhi Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch to investigate the matter and internal inquiry has also been initiated.Further, on the basis of a preliminary enquiry, an ASI, Kanta Prasad of DAP third Battalion, has been suspended and departmental action against another ASI, Pawan Kumar, has been initiated (ANI)