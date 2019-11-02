Tis Hazari clash: Police silent as lawyers declare strike

<br>Till the time of publishing, none of the senior officials of Delhi police - Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Central Zone (Delhi) and also Spokesperson of Delhi Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Assistant Police Commissioner of Delhi Police Anil Mittal, Special Police Commissioner (Law & Order) Sanjay Singh, Northern District Police DCP Monika Bhardwaj - have given any official statement on the clash.

The angry lawyers set a Gypsy of Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) and a prison vehicle on fire.

Earlier, the lawyers announced an indefinite strike starting this Monday in all district courts, demanding action against the policemen involved in the firing incident. Chairman of Coordination Committee of Lawyers Mahavir Sharma and General Secretary Dheer Singh told the media that they will not let the Delhi Police, who fired at the lawyers, escape from the law.