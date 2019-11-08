Tis Hazari clash: Two IPS officers transferred on Delhi HC direction

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Two IPS officers have been transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the clash between Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex here.



Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North, Sanjay Singh has been transferred to the licensing and transport department as Special Commissioner of Police, while Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Kumar Singh has been appointed DCP, Railways, according to an order by the Delhi Government.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, who is DCP Railways, will take charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), the order said.

As many as eight lawyers and about 20 policemen including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) sustained injuries in the clash on Saturday.

The high court took Suo moto cognizance of the matter on Sunday and directed Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer two officers while directing him not to take any coercive action against any lawyer. (ANI)

