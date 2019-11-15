Tis Hazari clash: Were the stone pelters lawyers?

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) A new CCTV footage of the clash between the lawyers and the police, in Tis Hazari court premises on November 2, is making it difficult for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to figure out that the stone pelters in black coat and with their faces covered are lawyers or not.

"It will be very difficult for the SIT to prove that the stone pelters are lawyers only," a source from Tis Hazari court told IANS.

Since, some electoral process was going on in the Tis Hazari court on November 2 and general public was less that day, it brings the crowd which seem to be lawyers in the CCTV footage create a doubt. They could be some anti-social elements who could have incited the clash between the police and the lawyers," the source added.

The footage available with the IANS shows that several people in black coat and white shirt with their faces covered are pelting stones. The investigation team has taken the footage in its custody. On the other hand, the police personnel present in the court premises are saying that the stone pelters were lawyers only.