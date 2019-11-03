Tis Hazari Court clash: BCI urges advocates to not boycott courts from Tuesday

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): After the Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered judicial probe into the clashes which broke out a day before between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court complex here, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has appealed to all advocates to return to their work and not to boycott courts from Tuesday.

"In view of the quick and positive step taken by the High Court in this sensitive matter for redressal of grievances of the Bar, the Bar Council of India appeals to the advocates of the country to maintain peace and harmony and not to resort to any sort of abstention or boycott of courts from Tuesday, the 5 November," said the BCI in a statement.The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into Saturday clashes that broke out between lawyers and the police at Tis Hazari court complex here that left several injured.The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks. Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.Delhi High Court has also directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with Saturday's clash between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here.The Delhi High Court took suo motu cognizance of the clash.Submitting that it does not expect a fair police probe, bar councils on Sunday petitioned in the Delhi High Court to order suspension and immediate arrest of the guilty police officers, a judicial inquiry and compensation to injured advocates in the lawyer-cops clash case.A total of four FIRs including cross FIRs from lawyers and the police have been registered in the case. The third FIR has been registered by a female lawyer against police for misbehaving and inappropriate gestures. The District Judge has also registered an FIR over-all chaos and clash, the police said. (ANI)