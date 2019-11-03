Tis Hazari Court clash: HC asks police not to take any coercive action against lawyers, seeks transfer of 2 senior police officials

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to not take any coercive action against lawyers while directing Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with Saturday's clash between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here.

The High Court has also directed Patnaik to record the statements of the injured advocates and subsequently lodge an FIR and the copies of it shall be presented before it. The HC also ordered the Delhi Police to suspend two junior police officials.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the clashes.The inquiry, to be conducted by the retired judge of Delhi High Court SP Garg, has to be completed within six weeks.Garg is required to be assisted by Director, CBI, Director, Intelligence Bureau and Director, Vigilance or any superior rank officers appointed by them.Delhi Police told the High Court on Sunday that one assistant sub-inspector, who was accused of taking the lawyer to the lockup, has been suspended and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter.Delhi Police also told the High Court that the special team of the Crime Branch is investigating the matter and internal inquiry has also been initiated.A total of four FIRs including cross FIRs from lawyers and the police have been registered in the case. The third FIR has been registered by a female lawyer against the police for misbehaving and inappropriate gestures.The District Judge has also registered an FIR overall chaos and clash, the police said.Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle, which broke out between police and advocates.After the clash on Saturday, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel chaired a meeting with six senior-most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the situation after the clash.Meanwhile, the Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs 2 lakh each to two lawyers, who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers, who sustained injuries in the clash. (ANI)