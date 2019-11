New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs has moved the Delhi High Court seeking clarification on Sunday's order directing that no coercive action be taken against lawyers on whom FIRs were filed in view of the clashes at Tis Hazari Court.

Delhi Police submitted a report to the Home Ministry on the November 2 incident during which clashes broke out between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court.

