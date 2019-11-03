Tis Hazari violence: Delhi HC CJ meets senior police officials

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel held a meeting with senior police officials to discuss the situation after violence erupted between lawyers and cops at the Tis Hazari court complex, sources said.

According to sources, some judges of the Delhi High Court were also present at the meeting, which was held late on Saturday.

The Supreme Court Bar Association members also met Justice Patel over the issue. It is learnt that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will meet Justice Patel on Sunday.

As per sources, three senior judges of the Delhi High Court have visited advocate Vijay Varma, who received a bullet injury on his chest during the clash, at the St. Stephens Hospital. Commenting on the incident, senior Congress leader and advocate Salman Khurshid said: "The attack on the lawyers is a matter of concern. I believe the attack on the lawyers is a problem for the democracy. Proper inquiry should be done. Facts and truth should come out but it's a sad incident." Senior advocate and Congress leader K.T.S. Tulsi said: "The police and lawyers should not be at loggerheads with each other as they are the two arms of the court. Such incidents of manhandling the lawyers by the police is saddening." A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday resulted in a violence and arson, and left lawyer Verma with a bullet injury. The police alleged that the advocates assaulted them and set ablaze some police vehicles. "Twenty police officials, including one Addl DCP and two SHOs have sustained injuries. Eight advocates have also sustained injuries. In the fire, 12 private motorcycles, one QRT gypsy of the police and eight jail vans outside the lock-up were damaged," the police said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officials of the Crime Branch and headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP) will be formed to probe the sequence of event. Action will be taken on the findings of the SIT. anb/ak/rtp