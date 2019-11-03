Tis Hazari violence: District judge, 3 others file FIRs

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) A district judge and three others had filed first information reports (FIRs) over clashes between lawyers and policemen at the Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday at the Sabji Mandi police station, Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS, here on Sunday.

The FIR filed by the district judge, demanding investigation, stated, "A clash took place between the lawyers and the police, which marred the dignity of the court. Hundreds of undertrials and innocent people, present in the court premises, were in trouble due to this."

Second FIR has been filed on the basis of injured lawyers' statements. The third FIR has been filed by a policeman of the 3rd Battalion of the Delhi Police, who was deployed for protection of undertrials in the Tis Hajari court and suffered injuries. The fourth FIR has been filed by a woman lawyer of Tis Hajari court alleging that she was attacked and molested by some unidentified people. The SIT, probing the incident, has taken all FIRs and the medical reports of the people injured in the clash into its custody. It is awaiting the CFSL report on the lawyer who suffered bullet injury. The SIT is also trying to ascertain if the woman lawyer, who has filed the fourth FIR, is the same person who set a motorcycle on fire. hindi-rt/pcj