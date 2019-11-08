Tis Hazari Violence: Lawyers suspend strike

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Following a joint meeting of Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, and the Coordination Committee of District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, the lawyers' strike which began after Tis Hazari court violence on November 2, was suspended today.

In the meeting, it was also decided to constitute a committee consisting of Members of District Court Bar Associations of Delhi, Members of Bar Council of Delhi and Members of the Bar Council of India.The lawyers were protesting against a clash that took place between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2, which left several cops and advocates injured.A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers' Protection Act.Similarly, the Delhi Police personnel also staged protest demanding justice and immediate action against the culprits.A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday. (ANI)