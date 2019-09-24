Tiwari removes Sarita Chaudhary from post

In a notification, the General Secretary of Delhi BJP said: "Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has ordered to remove Chaudhary from the post of state convenor for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' with immediate effects".

On September 19, Tiwari removed party's Mehrauli District President Azad Singh from his post after he allegedly slapped his wife Chaudhary in the premises of the party office here. Tiwari has appointed Vikas Tanwar as the new acting district president with immediate effects.

Singh had allegedly slapped his wife in the party office in front of several people, a video of the incident also surfaced on social media.