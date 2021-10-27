TLP accuses Pakistan Minister of lying

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) central committee on Wednesday accused Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid of lying that matters between it and the government had been settled, adding that the protesters would now depart from Muridke soon for their announced destination of Islamabad, Dawn reported.

In a statement issued by the group's central committee, TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah Saifi said: "Sheikh Rashid lied yesterday that matters have been resolved. He also lied about contact [with us] at 8pm - from them till now no government official, including Sheikh, has contacted [us]."

"Let the entire nation see the malicious intent of the government," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Rashid had said that the government did not have any "reservations" on the TLP's demands and there was agreement on all issues discussed with the group - except for the matter of the French ambassador's expulsion.

He reiterated that the government and TLP had reached an agreement on all other issues and that he would contact the group again at 8 p.m.

After Rashid announced that the government could not meet the TLP's demand for expulsion of the French ambassador, the party had said its activists would now march onto Islamabad, the report said.

Regarding the expulsion, Saifi said that France had committed blasphemy at the government level and the TLP thus expected an official response from the incumbent government.

"Are these claimants of the state of Madina unable to respond to France? Have they become so enslaved to the Jews and the Christians?" the TLP leader questioned, Dawn reported.

The statement called upon the government to fulfil its agreement of expelling the French ambassador, saying that the group had abided by the agreement and given three days, despite losing 40 lives.

Saifi said the demands would increase if more blood was spilt and the nation would be "rid of this dishonest, lying and hypocritical government". He said it would be better if the agreement was abided by and TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released so the group could go back.

