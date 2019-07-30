TMC, Congress whip to MPs for presence in RS

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Indian National Congress (INC) have issued whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Tuesday.

While Congress whip is only for Tuesday, the TMC whip has been issued to Rajya Sabha MPs for presence in the house for today and the next two days.

The whip by TMC and Congress comes ahead of the Central government likely introducing the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.



The BJP has already issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the bills introduced by the government.

The Lok Sabha had on July 25 passed the contentious bill to criminalize triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members who accused the government of singling out a community.

The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalise the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, made illegal by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

