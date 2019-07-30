TMC, SP MPs protest in Parliament complex against Unnao rape survivor accident

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress MPs staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises over the attack on Unnao rape victim and over ex-soldier beaten to death in Amethi on Tuesday.



The Samajwadi party MPs donned red caps held placards with the slogan "Bharat Sharminda Hain #Unnao and Our Ex-soldiers deserve this? Beaten to death" . Congress MPs too displayed similar posters.

Women MPs were present in large numbers during the protest inside the premises of the Parliament building.

On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor met with an accident when she was en route to Raebareilly from Unnao. Her car collided with a truck, resulting in the death of two of her aunts who were accompanying her.

The state police have already registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others in connection with the road accident.

On Saturday, a 64-year-old retired Army captain was reportedly beaten to death by unidentified men in Amethi. Retired captain Amanullah and his wife were on their way to their house when a group of people attacked them with sticks. (ANI)

