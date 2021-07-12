TMC block chief killed in Bengal

According to initial reports, the incident happened at 9.30 p.m. when Das was going home from Kashemnagar to Mongalkote on his motorcycle. On his way near Lakuria some people called him and when he stopped his motorcycle he was shot from very close range.

Kolkata, July 12 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Mongalkote block president Ashim Das was killed at Lakuria in Mongalkote area in West Bengal's East Burdwan district late on Monday night.

Das was rushed to the hospital where he died. The incident triggered panic among the people in the area. Senior police officers including the SP of East Burdwan district rushed to the spot to investigate the murder.

Though Trinamool Congress blamed it on the BJP but local BJP leaders claimed that it was a result of Trinamool Congress' internal differences.

