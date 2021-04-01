'TMC cancer' at last stage, says BJP candidate Hiron Chatterjee

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): While visiting a polling station at Kharagpur on Thursday, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Hiron Chatterjee said the 'TMC (Trinamool Congress) cancer' is at the 'last stage'.



Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said: "People of Kharagpur Sadar want 'parivartan' change in Bengal. The area has gone back 100 years, they want to reverse that. I am fighting on behalf of them."

He further said the people of Kharagpur have been experiencing atrocities for the last 70 years, adding that the citizens wanted to get rid of false statements, looting, terrorism and repeated threats.

"A large number of people have come out to cast their vote today to ensure BJP's victory. They want to bring BJP in West Bengal so they can introduce change in the state and Kharagpur Sadar," he said.

Chatterjee further mentioned that one of his first tasks post-victory would be to create a super-specialty hospital and reduce pollution in his constituency.

"There is no woman's college or a college for our Telugu brothers in the area. We have to create them. There is also no availability of drinking water. We also have to transform mudhouses into pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana scheme. Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons have damaged a lot of houses in the area, we have to repair them," he added.

The BJP candidate exclaimed the 'TMC cancer' is at the last stage. He also alleged that the TMC workers distributed liquor last evening and feasted people openly for votes.

"When I came here in Kharagpur, I was denied to have a house. I got a hotel in Kharagpur rural area where voting has already have happened. Police search extensively there as if some criminal is there at the hotel. Every room was searched. I was not allowed to go out in the area TMC workers distributed liquor last evening and feasted people openly for votes. They threatened them to vote. But people will refuse them," he added.

Earlier, BJP candidate from West Bengal's Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari said people are going to cast their votes in hope of the development of the state and not for 'politics of appeasement'.

Voting in a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur is taking place in the second phase of the eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal. Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. (ANI)

