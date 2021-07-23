TMC chief Mamata Banerjee unanimously made as chairperson of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): After the recent victory of Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly election, the party on Friday informed that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will be chairperson of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party.



While addressing the press conference in Delhi, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party has unanimously adopted a resolution to make TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as chairperson of Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party."

"Let us tell you that Mamta Banerjee has been an MP for seven times and has been the CM of Bengal for three consecutive times. She already has the vision and the feel to guide the parliamentary party. She has the experience, insights, and vision for giving guidance", Brien said.

Brien while reacting to the recent suspension of TMC MP Shantanu Sen from Rajya Sabha on account of snatching papers from IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, "Sen is a former member of Indian Medical Association. He is a renowned public servant as well as a physician, radiologist and is a frontline COVID warrior as well. We condemn his suspension from Rajya Sabha. Just like many other parties, AITC wants the Parliament to function. We want the parliament to run. We want 2-3 key issues like spyware, farmer issues, etc to be addressed", said the TMP MP.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suspended TMC MP Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon session.

"I am deeply distressed by the course of events in House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are a clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The development comes after TMC MP Santanu Sen on Thursday snatched the statement on Pegasus matter from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces.

Following this, there was a verbal feud between BJP and TMC MPs. Marshals intervened to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

