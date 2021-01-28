'TMC dangerous for our democracy', says Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): As the resolution against the Centre's farm laws has been passed in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government terming it 'dangerous' for democracy.



Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "It is very condemnable. The Governor has not been invited. TMC does not believe in democracy. Such a party is dangerous for our democracy."

Earlier today, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Central Government.

Meanwhile, the BJP legislators opposed the resolution and staged walkout chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the three 'contentious' laws are against the farmers and the central government must withdraw them or step down from power.

The resolution was tabled by the Trinamool Congress-led state government under Rule 169, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said. The two-day Assembly session began on Wednesday.

West Bengal has become the seventh State/Union Territory after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry and Delhi to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

