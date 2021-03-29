TMC denies role in death of BJP worker's mother; slams BJP for politicising issue

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy denied that Shobha Majumdar's death had anything to do with the altercation between Gopal and TMC workers.



BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdar's 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday.

"The incident occurred due to an altercation between BJP's Gopal Majumdar and TMC supporters. This happened in front of Gopal's house, during which he fell down. His old mother got agitated and she thought that her son was being attacked, so in the process, she also fell down," Roy told ANI.

He further said: "She is an old woman, Shobha Majumdar. She is 85 years old, suffering from Renal failure and other physical problems. She passed away today. I am very sorry about her death. Any death is very sad but her death had nothing to do with the incident of the altercation between her son and TMC supporters."

Roy also slammed the BJP for 'politicising' the matter.

"BJP has nothing to do and they are trying to politicise the issue. It is very sad that they are doing this and I condemn the politicisation of her death," he said.

Gopal Majumdar had alleged last month that three TMC workers attacked his house and attacked his mother.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.

Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago.

Following her death, BJP candidate in Dumdam Uttar constituency Dr Archana Majumdar blamed TMC activists for the attack.