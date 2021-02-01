TMC Diamond Harbour MLC Dipak Haldar quits party

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Dipak Haldar from Diamond Harbour constituency resigned from the party on Monday.



This comes days after former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Rajib Banerjee resigned from the party.

Soon after resigning from TMC, Banerjee along with two other TMC MLAs who joined BJP met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

Notably, several MLAs including former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the BJP and were inducted into the party during Amit Shah's last visit to the state in December last year.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission. (ANI)

