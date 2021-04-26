TMC displayed lowest level of ethics, immaturity, provocative electioneering: Nadda

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing seventh phase of West Bengal assembly elections on Monday, BJP president JP Nadda alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) displayed the lowest level of ethics, immaturity and provocative electioneering during the polls.



Briefing the mediapersons here, Nadda said, "This West Bengal election was unprecedented and unique in its own way. With a lot of maturity, in spite of all provocations, a high standard of electioneering maintained by BJP. TMC displayed the lowest level of ethics, immaturity and provocative electioneering. In this election, Mamata ji tried to create false narratives. But I salute the electorate of Bengal who rejected these narratives and gave their support and blessings to BJP."

"The word she (Mamata Banerjee) used along with my name...Is it the culture and language of Bengal? We represent Bengali culture. With full pride, I can say that no other person lives the Bengali culture as much as I do. The language used by her cannot be Bengal's language," he added.

The power battle in West Bengal reached its penultimate stage as polling for the seventh phase of the state assembly elections held on Monday.

Among the 34 constituencies that went to polls in Phase-VII, six are in Dakshin Dinajpur, six in Malda, nine in Murshidabad, nine in Paschim Bardhaman and four in Kolkata.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)