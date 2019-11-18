TMC gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Farooq Abdullah's release

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday submitted adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the release of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under house arrest in Srinagar since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes a day after the Opposition appealed to the Centre to allow Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah to attend the winter session of the Parliament.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been opposing the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, had said that her party TMC cannot support the move as stakeholders were not taken into confidence.Expressing concern over the whereabouts Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, she had said they are not terrorists and should be released in the interest of democracy.Meanwhile, PDP Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammed Fayaz staged a protest outside Parliament over the same issue.Ahmad and Fayaz were holding placards in their hands, which read scrapping of Art 370 and 35 A is not acceptable, respect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bring back normalcy in Kashmir.On November 1, the PDP had expelled Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu.The Central government had in August announced a decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state in two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The two UTs came into existence on October 31. (ANI)