TMC gives adjournment motion notice in LS over telecom blackout in Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Wednesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over telecom blackout in Kashmir valley.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region.





Although the landline network was restored in phases, restrictions had remained on the usage of mobile devices and internet in various parts of the Valley.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been opposing the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, had said that her party TMC cannot support the move as stakeholders were not taken into confidence. (ANI)

