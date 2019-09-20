TMC govt was sitting idle, waiting for Supriyo to get killed: BJP WB chief

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh on Friday strongly attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and alleged it was sitting idle and "waiting" for Union Minister Babul Supriyo to "get killed" at Jadavpur University.

He was talking to the media a day after Supriyo was allegedly heckled and assaulted at the varsity.Gosh said his party workers will launch a "surgical strike" against the "anti-nationals and Communists" at Jadavpur University."I was attacked in the past. Babul Supriyo too was attacked earlier and so was Rupa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee. They are all celebrities. What is this? Where are we heading? This is absolutely disgraceful," Ghosh said."Anti-nationals and Communists have made Jadavpur University as their hub. They have no rights to stay there. Like how we conducted surgical strikes against Pakistan and destroyed terror launch pads, our party workers will do a surgical strike against these people. We don't want such students who shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' and does physical harassment of a minister," he added.Ghosh alleged that the TMC was supporting the "anti-social" elements and said the party did not take prompt action in the incident."We saw the entire incident. A minister was stranded for over six hours and was being heckled. This is condemnable," Ghosh said."Police was not sent there earlier. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) said she was not aware of it (incident). She and her ministers were sitting idle and was waiting for Babul Supriyo to get killed at the institute. You are supporting the anti-socials," he said.Supriyo was on Thursday allegedly heckled by a section of students at the university, where he went to participate in an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.He was stranded in the premises for over six hours before being taken out of the university by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in his official vehicle. The Governor had visited the university after receiving information about the incident.A large numbers of police personnel were deployed at the university premises to maintain the law and order on the campus.Earlier in the day, the BJP state unit had taken out a rally in Kolkata to protest against the incident. (ANI)