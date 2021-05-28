TMC keen to join farmers' protest, eyes 2024 polls

Lucknow, May 28 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced that it will extend full support to farmers protesting against the farm laws.

However, before joining their protest, the TMC leaders will seek permission from agitating farmers.

Uttar Pradesh TMC president Neeraj Rai said: "If farmers allow us to join them, we will sit on dharna with them. We will not go there just to meet them and return."