TMC leader hits back with 'rat' jibe after Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying her condition has become like a "cat" , Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy hit back with "rat" jibe against Ghosh.



"BJP aspires to enter Bengal as a tiger but the people will make it a rat. If we (TMC) are cats, then Dilip Ghosh will be finished as a rat," Roy said.

Dilip Ghosh had taken a jibe at Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. "Mamata Banerjee is not a Royal Bengal tiger. Her condition has become like a cat. Neither her party members nor the administrative officials are afraid of her," he had said.

Sougata Roy also rejected allegations that West Bengal has become a "safe haven for terrorists".

"All the claims Dilip Ghosh made are false. There is no terrorist in Bengal. If any terrorist found, action will be taken," Roy said.

Responding to a question about Home Minister Amit Shah's visits to West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress leader said his "dream of BJP coming to power in Bengal will remain unfulfilled as Mamata Banerjee is set to be the Chief Minister again".

"BJP will not cross the 100 mark in Bengal polls. We (TMC) had 220 MLAs. Only 12-14 of them left the party. It does not make any difference," Roy said.

He said TMC is not against Jai Shri Ram slogan but if it is raised on the birth anniversary of Netaji, the party will protest.

"BJP has insulted Netaji," he said.

Mamata Banerjee did not deliver her speech "in protest" after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak at an event on Netaji's birth anniversary in Kolkata last month.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)

