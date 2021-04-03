TMC leader Yashwant Sinha slams BJP, says party will ensure EVMs don't get exchanged en route

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said his party will ensure that the EVMs do not get exchanged en route while slamming the BJP for allegedly spreading rumours about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contesting election from another seat besides Nandigram.



"BJP was spreading rumors of Mamata Banerjee fighting election from another seat. JP Nadda repeated this lie again. We are ready to tackle all their mind games. We'll also ensure that the EVMs don't get exchanged en route," Sinha said in a press conference here.

Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda said Mamata Banerjee is 'losing from Nandigram' and her own people told him that she is 'searching for another seat to contest'.

On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Nandigram is the home turf of Adhikari, while Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur constituency.

The first two phases of Assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

