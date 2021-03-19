TMC means Terror, Murder, Corruption: Shivraj attacks Mamata in Midnapore

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): Targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that TMC stands for "Terror, Murder, and Corruption."



Slamming the West Bengal government at a rally in Midnapore, Chouhan said, "I am warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP will not let this jungle raj continue."

The Madhya Pradesh CM said that if the BJP forms the government, it will restore law and order in the state and ensure that those behind the violence are put behind the bars.

Chouhan, taking a dig at the West Bengal CM, said, "Mamata Banerjee used to talk about Maa (mother), Maati (Earth) and Maanush (human). But she humiliated the mother (West Bengal) with her deeds and she is not even ashamed of it."

He further said, "You (Mamata Banerjee) painted this land with blood. More than 130 BJP workers died here. You have no right to speak about 'Maa, Maati and Manush'."

Taking a jibe at Mamata, the BJP leader said, "To me, 'D' of Didi means dictator, which she is. 'I' is being insensitive towards people, 'D' means the deed of spreading fear and 'I' means an incompetent CM."

He also accused the TMC government of corruption saying that the funds provided by the Centre did not reach the people of West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

