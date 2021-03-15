TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied ticket

New Delhi: Noted actor and two-time TMC MLA Debashree Roy on Monday quit the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Raidighi legislator, in a letter to TMC state chief Subrata Bakshi, said she will no longer be associated with the party.

"Although, I don't hold any post in the party, but I felt it is necessary to write this letter as I wanted to inform the leadership that I don't want to be associated with the TMC anymore," she said.