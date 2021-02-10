TMC MLA Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay expresses inability to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bardhaman Dakshin Dr Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that he will not contest the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly election 2021 citing poor health condition.



"I beg to inform you that I will not contest in the coming West Bengal Assembly election, 2021, due to my age and poor health condition. I express my sincere thanks and gratitude for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Bardhaman for two consecutive terms," the TMC MLA wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dated January 30, 2021.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30, 2020.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)