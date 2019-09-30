TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta to join BJP tomorrow

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta said that he will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday in the presence of party president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I will be joining BJP tomorrow at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Dutta said on Monday.



Last month, former Kolkata mayor and TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee had joined the BJP.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made deep inroads in West Bengal, winning 18 out of 42 parliamentary constituencies while the TMC managed just 22, 12 less than it had won in the 2014 polls.

Since then, several TMC leaders including Biswajit Das Tusharkanti Bhattacharya, Monirul Islam and Sunil Singh have joined the BJP.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has also lost control over five civic bodies of Bhatpara, Halisahar, Kanchrapara, Naihati and Garulia. (ANI)