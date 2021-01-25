TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee challenges BJP over dynastic politics

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 25 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew on Sunday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over dynastic politics and said he will quit happily if the latter brings a law mandating only one member from a family should stay in a particular political party.



Addressing a public meeting in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee said, "I will leave politics in 24 hours. Those who are talking about the family system have five members each of their families in politics. BJP leaders like Mukul Roy, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Suvendu Adhikari and Rajnath Singh have other members of their families in a prominent position."

He further urged the Prime Minister to bring a Bill in the parliament mandating only one person from a family in a particular political party.

"There will be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in politics if you (BJP) ensure that there would be only one member of a family in politics. Can you accept this challenge? I request Prime Minister to bring a Bill in the Parliament allowing only one member of a family in politics," said the TMC leader.

In its political rallies ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal, BJP has been attacking heavily Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek over dynastic politics terming the duo as 'pisi-bhaipo'. The newly-inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had many times called TMC as a 'private limited company' of Mamata and Abhishek.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

