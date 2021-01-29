TMC MP Sougata Roy accuses BJP of infiltrating antisocial elements to destroy farmers' protest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): Slamming the Central Government over the Republic Day violence in Delhi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of infiltrating antisocial elements to break down the farmers' protest.



Speaking to ANI, Roy said, ''We condemn the action of the Central Government. Farmers were protesting peacefully for 62 days. It is the BJP that infiltrated a few elements to break down the protest. These new laws are against the interest of farmers and in favour of the capitalist of the country.''

When asked about the boycott of the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, he said, "TMC and other 18 political parties boycotted the President's address today. We respect the post of the President. But, the President supported the new farm laws. He should realise that two big farming communities Jat and Sikh are against the laws."

On former minister Rajib Banerjee who resigned from TMC on Friday, Roy said, "It is the good riddance of a bad element. He betrayed Mamata Banerjee and now is creating drama."

There was violence during the tractor march called by farmer unions on Republic Day with protestors clashing with police and resorting to vandalism in different parts of Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

