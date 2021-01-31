TMC MP takes dig at BJP for 'incorrect rendition' of national anthem

Kolkata, Jan 31 (IANS) Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday took a dig at BJP leaders for "not being able to sing the national anthem properly" at a rally in Kolkata's adjoining Howrah Dumurjala stadium.

"Those preaching patriotism and nationalism can't even sing our national anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride. Shameful," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew said, sharing a video clip on his Twitter handle.