TMC registers complaint with EC over 'gross violation of democratic ethics', Model Code of Conduct by PM Modi during Bangladesh visit

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, 2021, the TMC in its complaint stated that PM Modi misused his position to interfere in the process of Assembly election in West Bengal from foreign soil and demanded action against him.TMC's complaint read, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grossly misused his official position to interfere from foreign soil in the election process in West Bengal. The All India Trinamool Congress demands that the Election Commission of India not only censure him but also take deterrent punitive action against him so that he dares not repeat such misconduct in the future."The complaint mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations on March 26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh as well as the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Although, in the complaint, the TMC said it does not object to the Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh for this official purpose, adding that India played a critical role in the liberation of Bangladesh and West Bengal, in particular, made an immense contribution to the heroic struggle of Bengalis in (what was then) East Pakistan for freedom from the brutal regime in West Pakistan."However, the All India Trinamool strongly objects to PM Modi's programmes in Bangladesh on March 27. These had nothing to do with either the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh or the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu'. Rather, they were solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal," said the ruling party of West Bengal in its complaint to the EC.The party in its complaint further alleged "No Indian Prime Minister has so brazenly indulged in an unethical and undemocratic act, and violated the Model Code of Conduct, by indirectly campaigning for his party from foreign soil.Stating that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has the highest respect for all the communities that constitute the rich and diverse mosaic of West Bengal society, the complaint further said, "The political motive behind PM Modi's visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh is doubly proven by the fact that he took along with him Santanu Thakur, a BJP MP from West Bengal, who holds no official position in the Government of India. No MP or representative from Trinamool Congress or other parties was invited to accompany the PM.The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, which covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)