TMC Secretary General, ex-Kolkata top cop questioned

While Chatterjee has been summoned regarding the financial transactions between the Saradha group of companies and the Trinamool Congress mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', Kumar, who is currently serving as the ADG of Kolkata Police's CID department, was called in connection to the Rose Valley ponzi scam case.

Both of them reached the central agency's office at Salt Lake's CGO Complex on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, Chatterjee, also the state's Education Minister, was summoned by the CBI after his name came into picture during the interrogation of senior Trinamool leader Derek O'Brian's questioning last week.