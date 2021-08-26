TMC seeks early bypolls in West Bengal, to meet EC today

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will meet Election Commission (EC) officials today over the issue of byelections in West Bengal.



The TMC delegation will have five MPs including Sougata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Jawhar Sircar, Sajda Ahmed and Mohua Moitra. The delegation will request EC to conduct the bypolls in the state as early as possible.

They will also submit their written reply to EC's earlier letter seeking views of the parties on holding the elections.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. (ANI)

