TMC should focus on securing CM post for Mamata Banerjee rather than daydreaming about Prime ministerial post: Anupam Hazra

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Reacting to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's statement that he aims to throw BJP out of India in the next three years, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra said that the former must focus on securing Mamata Banerjee's Chief Ministerial post rather than dreaming about the Prime Minister's post.



"It is my goal to throw BJP out of India in the next three years," Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had said while campaigning for the upcoming by-polls in two seats of Murshidabad.

Speaking to ANI over the comment made by the TMC MP, Hazra said: "You can only laugh if a political party which do not have a single panchayat outside Bengal challenges country's largest political party BJP."

"Abhishek must focus on securing her aunt's post as the CM of West Bengal, then he should daydream about Prime Ministerial post for Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee has once lost the election and Bhawanipur by-polls is her last chance," the BJP leader said.

Further slamming Abhishek Banerjee, Hazra said: "Why does he hate ED and CBI so much. If he is honest, he must face them."

The BJP national secretary termed West Bengal a 'dead state' and said that there is no progress, no industrialisation and no employment in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee always talks about khela hobe, and seriously only 'khela' is happening in West Bengal and nothing is being done in the state. Post-graduate youths in the state are unemployed. The work culture in the state is now coming to an end in West Bengal. Earlier, during the regime of CPI (M), Didi used to protest against everything but do not let others protest after she has come to power."

The West Bengal government has announced a public holiday in Bhawanipur and two other constituencies on polling day.

"The government officials have been given a two-day public holiday for the by-polls so that the officials can help her party during the polls," he said.

"The way Didi has appealed to the people to vote for her shows that she has attached to the post of Chief Ministerial post. She has also given a hidden message to other TMC leaders that no other will be given the Chief Ministerial post. Didi fears her loss and is visiting temples, masjids and churches. She has lost her confidence," he added.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, by-elections in Bhawanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur Assembly Constituencies in the state are scheduled on September 30.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Priyanka Tibriwal as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur by-polls pitting her against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

