TMC slams Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'red carpet' remark against Mamata, calls him 'dal badlu'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy on Sunday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him a 'dal badlu' for his "red carpet" remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "I give no importance to what he says. He is a 'dal badlu' (party hopper). He became Chief Minister after replacing Sarbananda Sonowal, who is a very good man. He left Congress because Tarun Gogoi became the Chief Minister."

"Under his government, Assam police personnel died in the Mizoram border dispute, Dimasa rebels kill truck drivers. The situation in Assam is grave. He shouldn't comment on West Bengal, and instead, look after his own state. TMC will go to Assam...," he added.

This comes after Sarma on Sunday said that he would roll out a red carpet welcome for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during her possible visit to Assam, adding that her visit will help BJP in the elections as more votes will get divided between Congress and TMC.

"The more she visits Assam and Tripura, the more it will benefit us (BJP). It will be beneficial for us if she visits Assam and Tripura as the votes will be divided between Congress and TMC. I will welcome her by rolling out a red carpet," said the Chief Minister during his visit to Siliguri in West Bengal.

Hitting out Sarma for his "Mamata Banerjee's Assam visit will benefit BJP" remark, Roy said, "What he meant was that if Mamata Banerjee gets more votes in Assam, it will help BJP. It will divide the Bengali and Muslim vote bank...But he should not be complacent."

"We shall get minority votes, Bengali votes and shall also get Assamese Hindu votes in Assam...TMC hopes to do well in Assam in the future," he added. (ANI)