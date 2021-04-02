TMC takes jibe at Amit Shah, says his predictions are always wrong

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's prediction of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 200 seats in West Bengal and said his predictions are always wrong.



Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Saugata Roy said Shah's prediction was wrong for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where the BJP could not form the government.

"Amit Shah's election prediction is always wrong. His prediction for Delhi was wrong twice. His prediction was also wrong for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. He is never right in his predictions," he said.

Earlier in the day, Shah, while holding a roadshow in Hooghly, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lose in Nandigram constituency and BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats.

After the polling for the first phase in West Bengal, Shah had said BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats, which went to polls in the first phase.

Saugata Roy also alleged the central forces are unable to control violent incidents in the poll-bound West Bengal.

"We condemn oppression by central forces. Due to atrocities, people get scared. If EC is unable to control, then we will have to protest. EVMs are malfunctioning. 336 incidents took place including violence. The central forces are unable to control violence incidents," he said.

"In Assam's Karimganj, EVM was found in a BJP candidate's vehicle. The Election Commission accepted its fault for this," he said.

The TMC leader also accused the BJP of peddling lies.

"I-T raids were conducted at properties of DMK leader MK Stalin's daughter and son-in-law. BJP is a revengeful party and it will continue its attempt to torture people. BJP is spreading fake news. They are saying Mamata Banerjee will contest from another seat. It is a lie," he said.

Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)