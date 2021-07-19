TMC to broadcast Mamata Banerjee's July 21 speech on giant screens across states

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 19 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) plans to install giant screens to broadcast the July 21 speech by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, specifically in the BJP ruled states, according to a senior party leader.



The party has decided to install giant screens in Agartala in Tripura, Guwahati and Silchar in Assam and in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab etc, TMC leader Madan Mitra told ANI.

Mitra further added that the main event will happen in Delhi at the Constitution Club where Mamata Banerjee will virtually address the gathering from Kolkata. "The TMC will be inviting opposition leaders on July 21 which the party celebrates as Martyr's Day and which was organised virtually last year," he added.

This will be a step towards 'Delhi Chalo'. We have won Bengal again and the people outside the state have seen that Maamta is the only competitor against BJP, he added.

"This time the slogan will be 'Modi Bharat Choro'. In UP elections, BJP will suffer a huge loss and it will be a deciding factor for 2024 whether or not BJP will retain power," Mitra said.

Generally, TMC observes July 21 to commemorate the police firing at a rally in 1993 in Kolkata during a rally organised by the State Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, in which 13 people lost their lives. (ANI)