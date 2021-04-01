TMC worker stabbed to death in West Bengal, 8 arrested

West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Hours before polling started in West Bengal''s Paschim Medinipur, a Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants on Thursday, police said.



A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident, Police added.

The deceased's brother Samiran Dolui demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case.

The incident has triggered tension in the area.

Voting for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections began at 7 am on Thursday.

Voting in a total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur is taking place in the second phase of the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal. (ANI)

